Rumor: Bully remastered might be in the works

Could a Bully Remaster Be in the Works for Modern Consoles? Many fans think so, especially after the latest quarterly earnings report from Take-Two revealed that the company is currently planning or developing a total of four different remasters, all slated for release in the coming years. The report stated:

"Four new iterations of previously released titles."

Two of these are most likely Grand Theft Auto IV—which has been the subject of speculation for weeks and even partially confirmed by insiders—and Red Dead Redemption 2, which we reported just yesterday seems to be coming to the Switch 2.

That fans have long been hoping for Bully to return to the spotlight is no secret, and it's something Rockstar and Take-Two are undoubtedly well aware of. Bully also hasn't been available on the Switch, making it a strong candidate for a comeback in the form of a remaster. Of course, everything is pure speculation for now—but we can always hope.

Would you be excited for a Bully remaster?