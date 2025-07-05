Rumor: Both the Crash Bandicoot and Ori developers would like to make a new Banjo-Kazooie

HQ

One of the games that is constantly requested when Microsoft holds an event is Banjo-Kazooie, but after Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts in 2008, it has been quiet on that front. Rare says they would rather make new games, and Microsoft does not seem to be pushing for it.

Recently, however, there have been occasional rumors that something is in the works, and in the latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast, it is explained that there are actually external studios eager to breathe new life into the bear and bird.

VGC founder Andy Robinson is known for having good contacts in the industry and never spreads false information to chase clicks, and says that the creator of the original, Gregg Mayles (who left Rare the week after the Everwild shutdown), never wanted to look back:

"The talk for ages was that, you know, there's always outside interest in Banjo, but they're not interested. I mean, Gregg is someone who doesn't look back, notoriously, he said this on the record, that he likes to do new stuff. The attitude from the studio leadership was always, 'no no no, we're gonna do the new thing.'"

Now, however, Microsoft seems to have taken an interest in new pitches, and among those eager to manage Banjo-Kazooie are Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time creator Toys for Bob and Ori and the Will of the Wisps developer Moon Studios:

"I heard more recently that the pitches are being listened to. I heard constantly that the name that comes up is Toys for Bob, who really want to do one. Funny enough, I heard Moon Studios was another one who's really interested.

There's always talk about interest in a cartoon, a movie. You know, constantly."

As recently as April, Toys for Bob openly said that they thought it was high time to do something new with Banjo-Kazooie, and Microsoft could certainly use some positive news after this week's layoffs and closures, so we're keeping our fingers crossed that someone's idea will actually come to fruition.