Rumor: Both PlayStation 6 and Xbox Helix are launching holiday 2027

It's starting to feel like we have a pretty good picture of Xbox Helix, what kind of console it is, and what kind of performance we can expect. Development kits will start shipping out next year, which means game development is likely in full swing.

But what about the PlayStation 6? We've heard rumors about that too, but not nearly to the same extent as with Helix. There's no doubt that it's on its way, though. Does this mean that Microsoft will get a big head start on Sony, just like it did with the Xbox 360 versus the PlayStation 3, a move that almost cost Sony the generation?

No, not if we are to believe one of the internet's most prominent hardware insiders. We are talking about KeplerL2, who writes on NeoGAF that "Xbox and PS6 are still on track for Holiday 2027." He also clarifies that the "same" applies to the rumored portable PlayStation device.

In short, it seems possible that we are just over a year away from the launch of the PlayStation 6 and Xbox Helix, a generation where there are many indications that Sony and Microsoft will move away from almost identical hardware in favor of distinct alternatives with their own strengths and weaknesses.

Are you hoping for new consoles next year, and how would you sum up the generation we've had, with its emphasis on live service, fewer big games, and a pronounced focus on well-known game franchises?