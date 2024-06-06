Rumor: Borderlands 4 will be revealed on Summer Game Fest

HQ

Almost three weeks ago we reported that Take-Two will showcase one of their "biggest and most beloved" game series during Summer Game Fest on Friday (tomorrow!), which probably means one of Borderlands, Bioshock, Civilization, Mafia or Xcom.

However, Borderlands, Bioshock and Mafia are the most likely candidates, as we know that games in each series have been in development for a long time already - but which one is it? There has been a split opinion on the subject with most seeming to believe in a new Mafia or Borderlands, and now insider Kurakasis (via the Exputer forum) has chimed in, saying it's Borderlands 4.

Although it's not official, Kurakasis has been right many times before, but we'll have to wait and see if he's right this time too.