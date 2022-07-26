Cookies

Black Panther

Rumor: Black Panther is getting a singleplayer adventure

Jeff Grubb has spilled a whole lot of beans again.

HQ

There was a major blowout during the San Diego Comic-Con weekend with several Marvel movies and series announced, one of them being Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's a brand new adventure taking place in Wakanda, with Shuri (Letitia Wright) as the new main protagonist after the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman.

But it turns out this isn't the only Black Panther related project Disney has brewing right now, as they also seems to be making a video game. This was revealed in the podcast Game Mess Mornings by the proven insider and journalist Jeff Grubb, who says it's "a big open-world Black Panther game", and describes it like this:

"It is a single-player game, it is in very early development, and the game starts with Black Panther being dead. The player is going to take on the challenges of becoming the new Black Panther and that seems to be the set-up for the game."

The new title is believed to be developed by the fairly fresh studio Electronic Arts Seattle, which is being led by Kevin Stephens. He previously worked on both Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War, so he should know a thing or two about these kind of adventures. There are also several other staffers from his old studio Monolith Productions working at Electronic Arts Seattle. Ironically enough, Monolith Productions are currently also doing a superhero game themselves; Wonder Woman.

Black Panther

