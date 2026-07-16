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Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered

Rumor: Besides three upcoming Horizon games and a movie, Sony is also working on an animated series

If you're a true fan of the Horizon universe, it looks like the next few years from Sony are going to make you very happy.

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There's no shortage of upcoming Horizon games from Sony, and right now we're waiting for both Horizon Steel Frontiers and Horizon Hunters Gathering, and there's also a single-player Horizon title in development. On top of that, there's a Horizon movie set to be released next year - but it seems Sony doesn't think that's quite enough.

Now, the usually reliable film insider V Scooper reports that Sony has been working on an animated series based on Horizon: Zero Dawn, and the project was still active last fall when it was confirmed that a movie was in the works. However, the same source says it's unclear what the status of this animated series is right now, which still means it could still be happening.

Which upcoming Horizon project are you most excited about?

Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered

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Horizon: Zero Dawn RemasteredScore

Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

Aloy is back and Conny has caught up with her again to find out if this is a completely unnecessary remaster or a justified one....



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