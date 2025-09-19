Rumor: Beloved Resident Evil character will appear in Requiem

HQ

Capcom rarely makes mistakes and always has its community on board when it shows off new things. Resident Evil Requiem has been no exception, and what we've seen so far looks incredibly promising.

But now, one of the internet's most prominent Capcom insiders, Dusk Golem (via Resetera), says it's about to get even better. He claims to have reliable intel that fan favorite Leon S. Kennedy will appear in the game, and that this will be a more "rugged" version of the character than we've seen before - with an announcement coming next week.

This caused Leon to trend on social media, and judging by the comments, it's something people have really been hoping for. This coming week marks both the Tokyo Game Show and an Xbox event, and several sources claim that Sony will also be running a stream, so there will be plenty of opportunities to showcase Mr. S. Kennedy... assuming Dusk Golem is right - and he often is, but not always.