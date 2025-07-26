Rumor: Battlefield 6 will be released without a battle royale mode

HQ

According to the latest rumors, Battlefield 6 will be released on October 10, but apparently not the entire game. Those hoping for a bit of battle royale will have to wait a little longer. At least, that's what a renowned Battlefield insider claims, saying he has heard from two sources that the battle royale component will come later:

"I've heard from two sources now that Battlefield 6 Battle Royale will not only be free to play but won't come out until months after the base game."

A major presentation of the game is expected this coming week, when we will hopefully learn more about what's in store for the multiplayer aspect of the highly anticipated shooter.