Rumor: Back 4 Blood is in development

Although the consensus seemed to be that Back 4 Blood was never the Left 4 Dead follow-up that many had hoped for, it was still a very entertaining zombie game that probably made developer Turtle Rock Studios very happy.

It reached over ten million players the year after it was released, but last year it was announced that the support was over, and the developers would be focusing on their next project instead. And what is that, you might be thinking?

Well, MP1st has a pretty decent theory, namely Back 4 Blood 2. That's perhaps the most likely option, and motion capture actor Jesse Hutch has now updated his resume with a game he's calling Gobi 2, which is being developed by Turtle Rock Studios. Gobi happens to be the codename for the first Back 4 Blood ( as you can see via SteamDB), and thus it seems very likely that Gobi 2 is basically the sequel to Gobi - meaning Back 4 Blood 2.

It's not a confirmation, of course, but what do you think about this find?