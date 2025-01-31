Rumour: Avowed can be played in 30, 40 and 60 frames per second

HQ

Many people were disappointed last fall when it was confirmed that Avowed would run at 30 frames per second. Even though it's a single-player role-playing game, there are a lot of gamers today who prioritise a higher framerate over graphical fluff.

Later, Obsidian said that nothing is written in stone and explained that they are looking into the possibilities of increasing the frame rate. Since yesterday, several media outlets have received review code for the game from Xbox, and now many sources - including well-known insider eXtas1s - are reporting that the game can actually run at 40 and 60 frames per second.

According to Xbox influencer Parris on Bluesky, the review embargo on Avowed will be lifted on February 13, and you will off course be able to read what we think of Avowed in our review.

Avowed is being released on both PC and Xbox and is included with Game Pass.