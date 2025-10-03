Rumor: Avengers: Doomsday trailer could arrive later this year

HQ

Rumors are now circulating that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday may be unveiled sooner than fans anticipated — despite the film's premiere still being over a year away. According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel is planning to give audiences an early taste of its next big crossover when Avatar: Fire & Ash hits theaters on December 19.

Reportedly, the main production on Doomsday has wrapped. While plenty of work still remains, this could mean Marvel has enough footage to craft a teaser and satisfy some of the mounting curiosity. The studio has been struggling to regain momentum in recent years, and Doomsday might just be the shot in the arm it desperately needs.

The cast list is nothing short of massive, bringing back familiar faces while introducing new ones. Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, while Vanessa Kirby steps in as Sue Storm. Joining them are Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, among others. But the most talked-about casting is, of course, Robert Downey Jr. — this time stepping into the role of the arch-villain Victor von Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to hit theaters on December 18th next year, and expectations couldn't be higher. For Marvel, this film isn't just another blockbuster — it could be the key to rebuilding trust with audiences.

