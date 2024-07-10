English
Atlas Fallen

Rumor: Atlas Fallen is coming for Game Pass "soon"

A known leaker says Deck 13's and Focus Entertainment's action-RPG will be released for Microsoft's subscription service.

It seems that Game Pass subscribers who love expansive and western role-playing games have something to look forward to. At least that's what the X-leaker eXtas1s claims, writing that the Deck13-developed Atlas Fallen is heading to the subscription service "soon".

Whether that means this month or in August is unknown, but considering that the game's giant update (almost to be considered a free expansion) Reign of Sand is released on August 6, it seems reasonable that it happens in connection with this.

Something to look forward to perhaps?

