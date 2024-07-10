Rumor: Atlas Fallen is coming for Game Pass "soon"

HQ

It seems that Game Pass subscribers who love expansive and western role-playing games have something to look forward to. At least that's what the X-leaker eXtas1s claims, writing that the Deck13-developed Atlas Fallen is heading to the subscription service "soon".

Whether that means this month or in August is unknown, but considering that the game's giant update (almost to be considered a free expansion) Reign of Sand is released on August 6, it seems reasonable that it happens in connection with this.

Something to look forward to perhaps?