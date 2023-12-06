Rumor: Arkane Studios to announce a new title at The Game Awards

HQ

There's no denying that Redfall did put a dent in the reputation of Arkane Studios, but it's still only one poor game in an otherwise both interesting and impressive track record that has lasted for over two decades.

What Arkane Studios next title will be is currently unknown as they have nothing announced - although it seems like we might get an answer real soon like... this week. According to the notorious (and fairly accurate) leaker Nate the Hate, the developer will unveil a new title during The Game Awards on Friday.

As Arkane has two studios, one in Lyon and one in Austin, we assume the next game is being developed by Arkane Lyon as Arkane Austin made Redfall, which launched earlier this year. Lyon is considered to be their main and best studio, and has previously developed Dishonored 2 and Deathloop.

Nate the Hate says he doesn't know which game it is so it could be related to some of their previous franchises like Dishonored, Deathloop or Prey - or perhaps even something completely new. We would argue that Dishonored 3 is our best bet, as this was leaked by Microsoft earlier this fall.

Let's speculate away, what do you think this is about?