Rumor: Apple to unveil new iPads and Macs later this month

The team up at Cupertino is about to unveil some new hardware revisions, at least if we are to believe what's being reported online. According to reliable sources, Apple will hold a new event later this month which is to be focused on their tablets and Mac computer line-up.

According to the source, Apple will unveil a new Mac mini sporting the M4 chip, along with a new design that will drastically reduce its size, making it as small as the Apple TV.

Additionally, the iMac is also mentioned, which is said to receive the new M4 chip as well. A new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are also expected to be revealed. And finally, the source also hints that a seventh generation of the iPad Mini may be on the way, with an improved display and an M4 chip under the hood.

