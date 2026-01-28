Rumor: All the Resident Evil remakes are coming to Switch 2

HQ

Since Switch 2 has significantly better performance than its predecessor, modern classics that were previously missing from Nintendo's format have begun to be released at a rapid pace, and in real versions rather than cloud solutions.

Capcom seems to believe strongly in the console, and Resident Evil Requiem is on its way, which, in addition to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X, is also coming to Switch 2. Furthermore, there are widespread rumors that Monster Hunter: Wilds is also in the works for the console.

According to the often accurate insider and leaker NateTheHate, however, there is even more entertainment on the way from Capcom. He now believes that we can also look forward to the entire remake suite for Switch 2, meaning Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 - all of which he believes will be released this year. So it looks like it's going to be a really scary year for Nintendo fans.

If the information is correct, we can reasonably assume that future games in the series will also be released on Switch 2, so let's really hope that NateTheHate is correct this time as well.