Rumor: A new God of War that's smaller in scale will be revealed tonight

There have been many rumors for some time that Sony would host its own event during the period so often called not-E3, and yesterday this was confirmed. Starting tonight at 23:00 CET, it's time for a big Sony stream of over 40 minutes of video game news.

As it was confirmed, many noted that there are also plenty of rumors about a new God of War, and after all, it's been three years since Ragnarök was released. So if it was true about the Sony event, it might as well be true about God of War, right? When an X user asked Insider Gaming editor Tom Henderson about the matter, the latter replied:

"Hearing a lot of scuttlebutt about the 2.5D/metroidvania game or whatever it will be, yeah. Seems to be much smaller in scale than what I initially thought."

Kratos will reportedly return to Greece in this adventure, and we don't yet know how it will fit in story-wise with the latest games. However, we'll be covering Sony's event live, so be sure to stay tuned here at Gamereactor to see if these rumors turn out to be correct.