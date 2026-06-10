Rumor: A new Crash Bandicoot title is in production

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A new leaker we've seen a lot of lately, and who has a strong track record of accurate leaks, is No Arms and No Legs. Among other things, this person leaked Rayman Legends Retold in late May, Spyro: A Realm Beyond over the past weekend, and has also nailed other things. As a result of a string of accurate predictions, attention is now being drawn to the fact that on Sunday he also wrote that a new Crash Bandicoot is in the works.

It doesn't sound like it will be announced for a while, though, but the fact that it's in development is good news in itself, of course. The same leaker also writes that the Nintendo Direct broadcast yesterday wasn't Nintendo's biggest of the year; apparently, that's coming in September instead.



