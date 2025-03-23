Rumor: A God of War spin-off is set to be released later 2025

HQ

There is currently no new God of War project announced, other than a TV series. But there have been many rumors about a remaster collection of the original trilogy as well as a new game where Kratos has moved to the Egyptian gods. According to the very knowledgeable and usually accurate Jeff Grubb, there is potentially another game on the horizon, which he now reveals via Bluesky, writing:

"There's still a Greek God of War thing coming out this year, but it's not a remaster collection. It's a new side-story project."

Whether this game stars Kratos and whether it's more reminiscent of the older or newer games, we don't know, but let's keep our fingers crossed that Grubb is right - because we certainly won't be sad to see more God of War.