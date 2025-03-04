Rumor: A Gears of War collection will be released for PlayStation 5 this fall

HQ

We know that Gears of War: E-Day is on the way after its announcement during the Xbox Games Showcase last June, but when it will arrive is still unclear, with some claiming 2025 while others say next year.

However, it's not the only Gears of War game being talked about, as countless insiders and journalists say that there's also a collection in the works, containing updated versions of the original trilogy. Now, insider extas1s has once again weighed in on the matter in a new video, doubling down on his previous statements, saying that his sources claim Gears of War: E-Day will most likely launch next year, but that Gears of War: Collection will be shown off at this summer's Xbox Games Showcase - and then land in the fall.

Another attention-grabbing detail is that it's apparently coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. This is of course in line with Microsoft's new multi-format strategy, but would still be the first time the series can be enjoyed on Sony's consoles.