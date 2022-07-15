Rumbleverse to launch on August 11

HQ

Developer Iron Galaxy has put a date on when Rumbleverse will launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Set to debut on August 11, we're told that the game is "good to go", hence why the rather immediate launch plans.

In the announcement blog post, it is also stated that the developer is skipping the Early Access phase because of this. When August 11 does roll around, players can pick the game up for free, and as for when new content will be added, we're told that Season One will kick off a week later, on August 18.

Season One will bring a Battle Pass, which as you would expect, will provide a bunch of cosmetics for fans to earn and flaunt in-game.

Lastly, we're also told to expect further announcements for the game over the next few weeks, which will revolve around the gear you can earn and wear.