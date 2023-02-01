Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rumbleverse

Rumbleverse is being shut down by March

Unlike Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys and Epic Games' other F2P titles this one didn't last long, but at least its players are being treated very well.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Iron Galaxy said and did many of the right things when Rumbleverse launched last August, so it seemed like publisher Epic Games could have another free-to-play success in its hands. That's not the case.

After a few weeks of murmuring, Iron Galaxy confirms Rumbleverse will be taken offline, and with that become unplayable, at 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET on February 28. The game is going out with a bang, however, as players who have spent any money in the game are eligible for a refund. Information about how to do this will come at a later date.

The last hurrah doesn't stop there though. Everyone will get the last Battle Pass for free after downloading Rumbleverse's last update today, and you'll be granted double experience points. Not a bad way to go, so tip of the hat to Epic and Iron Galaxy for ending it in style.

Rumbleverse

Related texts



Loading next content