Rules of Engagement: The Grey State is looking to evolve the PvPvE shooter genre

Fans of PvPvE shooters should pay close attention to today's news, as the folks behind Ring of Elysium have unveiled a new project that is looking to evolve the genre. Coming from the Tencent developer, Grey State Studio, this game is known as Rules of Engagement: The Grey State and it's a title where players star as a disposable grunt employee for a massive and ruthless corporation that is being asked to venture into a deadly mind-bending realm in an effort to retrieve valuable assets.

The synopsis for the game explains: "In Rules of Engagement, players step into the boots of a Strider: an elite operative hired by an enigmatic organization to explore The Grey State, an unstable dimension filled with horrific monstrosities and alien artifacts. The Grey State remains a closely-guarded secret, and Striders venture into this new realm using bio-engineered shells piloted remotely by their consciousness."

The Grey State realm is regarded by the developers as a "horrorverse" that is packed with creatures and monsters inspired by horror movies, novels, and even internet copypasta. With these threats on hand, the aim will be to travel into this nightmarish realm as one of four available class options and either alone or with two friends, all to gear up and safely extract to generate profit.

As per the four classes, these are the following:



Sledge - an unstoppable juggernaut that forges a path with shield and hammer



Pyro - a chaotic madman that controls the battlefield with fire and gas



Phantom - a swift assassin that strikes from the shadows with extreme precision



A Fourth Class - to be revealed at a later date



There is no exact release date in mind for Rules of Engagement yet, but we are told that the game will be coming to PC in 2026. You can see the gameplay trailer for the project below as well as some frightening images.