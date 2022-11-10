Ruler has parted ways with Gen.G Esports

HQ

Announced today via Gen.G's official twitter, franchise player Ruler will be leaving the organisation.

A mainstay throughout the Samsung Galaxy, KSV Esports and Gen.G Esports rosters since joining as ADC in 2016, Park 'Ruler' Jae-hyuk has had a lengthy and successful tenure with the organisation. As a sign of respect, Gen.G will be retiring his signature '1' jersey.

During his time with Gen.G Ruler achieved the milestones of 1000 kills, 2000 kills and 500 games in the LCK. Additionally, Ruler had a finals MVP performance on the World Championship winning 2017 Samsung Galaxy roster, as well as being a standout on the 2022 LCK Summer Championship winning Gen.G roster, for which he was awarded the title of 2022 Summer MVP.

In a video accompanying the tweet, Ruler said: "I was so happy playing and winning at Gen.G."

"Being the Summer Champion will remain the most memorable moment of all time."

"I will never forget the cheers and support I received while I was at Gen.G."

"Thank you again for all the love you've sent to Gen.G Ruler."