Developer Reikon Games and Devolver Digital (the game's publisher) today announced that their cyberpunk action game Ruiner is now available on Nintendo Switch. You can also get its physical version "soon" - if you prefer the feeling of a cartridge between your fingers.

If you want a high-tempo action game with cyberpunk anime visual style on the go, then this might well be a good choice, as we explained in our review.