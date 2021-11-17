Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is out now

HQ

As part of its continuous celebrations to mark the release of its animated Netflix series Arcane, Riot Games has been giving us an absolute ton of content to chew through from its various titles. Whether it's a crossover event or a new character being released, we've already seen a lot. But this hasn't slowed down at all, in fact it's arguably expanded as Riot Games has now launched two of its previously announced spin-off games.

Both Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story are out now and available to play.

Ruined King has been developed by Airship Syndicate and is a turn-based RPG that asks a group of Champions to explore a shrouded land to defeat a mysterious foe. It's currently available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with plans for a new-gen upgrade "soon thereafter".

As for Hextech Mayhem, this has come from Choice Provisions and is a rhythm runner game available on PC and Switch. There are plans for the game to also come to mobile, but that will be via Netflix's gaming service exclusively sometime in the future.

But that's not all, as Riot also revealed that it has two other spinoffs in the works, with both set to be available in 2022. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story will be coming from Tequila Works and will be a single player adventure landing on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. Then on top of this, CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story is another single player game, except this one is marked as a 2D action platformer instead. Take a look at the featurette for Nunu and Conv/rgence below.

HQ