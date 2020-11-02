Ruined King: A League of Legends Story announced, it lands on PC and consoles in 2021

Last weekend Riot Forge announced that Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is coming to consoles and PC in early 2021. Ruined King will bring the League of Legends universe to console for the very first time, and the new RPG game - developed by Airship Syndicate, Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Darksiders Genesis's creators - will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). Later the game will be also available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, with a free upgradeable version for owners of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

As we said, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story was developed by Airship Syndicate, but they are led by legendary illustrator and cartoonist Joe Madureira. The title is an intriguing turn-based single-player RPG that will introduce you to the League of Legends universe and where you can delve into some of its many mysteries. The story takes place in two famous regions of Runeterra: Bilgewater, a port city that is home to sea monster hunters, criminal gangs and smugglers from all over the known world, and the Shadow Isles, a land shrouded and plagued by a deadly Black Mist that corrupts everything it touches. You will take control of an unlikely team of League of Legends champions, who have come together to defeat a mysterious common enemy: Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri and Pyke.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is expected early next year. Are you curious about it?