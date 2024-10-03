Rugrats is being turned into a live-action film with CGI babies

HQ

The next iconic and beloved animated brand to get the live-action treatment will be none other than Nickelodeon's Rugrats. The animated infants are getting a theatrical live-action version, where, for anyone wondering, real babies will not be used to portray the main toddlers of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, and the rest of the gang.

As per Deadline, the babies will be presented in the form of CGI animation meaning we can probably expect designs very similar to their hand-drawn cartoon originals. The official name for the film has yet to be revealed, but it's noted that Pitch Perfect and Shotgun Wedding director Jason Moore will be hopping into the director's chair for this project, while script work is being handled by Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

In terms of the cast that will be brought on for the film, this is also yet to be determined, but hopefully the original voice actors will at least be considered.

Are you interested in a Rugrats live-action film?