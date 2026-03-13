Rugby European Championships end this weekend in Spain, Georgia aiming for a ninth title in a row

HQ

The same weekend that the exclusive Six Nations championship ends (the yearly rugby tournament where only England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy are allowed), the Rugby European Championships also concludes, with the final games being played this weekend in Madrid.

Seven countries participate in this competition: Belgium, Georgia, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland, with four remaining for the finals to be played on Sunday March 15.

Romania and Spain will first plat for the bronze medal at the Butarque Stadium in Leganés, at 16.00 CET.

Then, the finall will follow at the same venue, home of the Leganés football club, with Georgia and Portugal playing at 18:45 CET. Georgia remains the main favourite, having won the past eight editions in a row, since 2018, and 17 championships overall. Portugal lost to Georgia in 2024 and only won the tournament once in 2004; Spain also lost to Georgia last year.