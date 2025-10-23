Rue Valley shows off more of its emotional time loop adventure in new trailer

Emotion Spark Studio and Owlcat Games' upcoming narrative RPG Rue Valley is nearly here. Before it hits shelves on the 11th of November, we've got a new trailer digging into some more of the emotional journey we'll face in Rue Valley.

If you're not aware, Rue Valley takes place in a time loop. You play as a man struggling with his mental health, who finds himself surrounded by a cast of characters each with their own woes as well. You can decide who you want to be and how you want to play, defining your character's personality over the course of your playthrough.

In the trailer, we get a look at some of the NPCs we'll meet in Rue Valley, and we also get a message about taking care of our own mental health, as the game has teamed up with Movember. Check out the Galaxies Showcase trailer below: