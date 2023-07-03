Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken earns worst Dreamworks box office opening ever

With a budget of $70 million, it's going to be a struggle for this one to break even.

You'd be forgiven if you'd not heard of Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken until now. It seems that, for whatever reason, Dreamworks wasn't overly fond of advertising this family-friendly flick.

At the US box office this past weekend, it only managed to score $5.2 million at its debut. Despite positive critical reviews, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken just can't find an audience as even internationally it only scored an extra $7.2 million. With a budget of $70 million, there's still a long way to go before it breaks even.

This is the latest flop this year for a big-name animation studio, as previously Pixar's Elemental scored the lowest opening for that studio as well.

Have you seen Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken?

