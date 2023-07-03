Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken earns worst Dreamworks box office opening ever

You'd be forgiven if you'd not heard of Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken until now. It seems that, for whatever reason, Dreamworks wasn't overly fond of advertising this family-friendly flick.

At the US box office this past weekend, it only managed to score $5.2 million at its debut. Despite positive critical reviews, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken just can't find an audience as even internationally it only scored an extra $7.2 million. With a budget of $70 million, there's still a long way to go before it breaks even.

This is the latest flop this year for a big-name animation studio, as previously Pixar's Elemental scored the lowest opening for that studio as well.

