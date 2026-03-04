Rublev, Medvedev, and Khachanov manage to escape Dubai and will be ready for Indian Wells

HQ

Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Karen Khachanov, the players left stranded in Dubai after the airspace was closed due to the Middle East conflict, have finally made it to the United States, where they are scheduled to play Indian Wells, starting with a bye to second round, to be played on Friday, March 6. To escape the country, they took a flight from Oman to Istanbul, and then a flight to Los Angeles.

Daniil Medvedev won the Dubai Championships when his rival Tallon Griekspoor withdrew before the match. Rublev lost in semifinals to Griekspoor.

Other players in the region still stranded include Holger Rune and his mother, Aneke Rune, who said that the 22-year-old Danish player was very scared. The war has also caused disruptions in active tournaments, like an ATP Challenger in United Arab Emirates that was evacuated when explosions were heard in the area.