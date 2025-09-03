Rubio visits Mexico as Trump pushes tougher stance on cartels

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Mexico . Secretary of State Marco Rubio just arrived in Mexico City for his first official visit since taking office, as Washington intensifies efforts against cartels and illegal immigration.

His meetings with President Claudia Sheinbaum and senior officials are set to focus on security cooperation, amid growing tensions over United States raids and recent military actions in the Caribbean (you can learn more about the military actions here).

The talks come against the backdrop of renewed scrutiny of the regional trade deal and concerns about China's influence. While both sides stress the importance of partnership, disagreements over tactics and tariffs are testing the resilience of the relationship.