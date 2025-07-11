English
Rubio holds talks with Wang Yi in Kuala Lumpur

United States pushes new tariffs and China warns of retaliation.

The latest news on the United States and China. On Friday, Marco Rubio met with Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings in Malaysia, in a diplomatic push overshadowed by fresh United States tariffs targeting Asian economies.

"We believe that Southeast Asian countries have the ability to cope with complex situations, adhere to principled positions, and safeguard their own interests," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, according to China's foreign ministry.

While Rubio emphasized Washington's strategic commitment to the Indo-Pacific, China criticized the tariffs as unilateral and harmful, warning against what it called economic bullying. This story is still developing, so stay tuned for further updates.

