Rubio holds talks with Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Thursday, on the sidelines of a key ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russia's Sergei Lavrov in what he described as a direct and necessary exchange.

"It was a frank conversation. It was an important one," Rubio said after his 50-minute talks with the Russian foreign minister during the ASEAN foreign ministers' gathering in Malaysia. "We need to see a roadmap moving forward about how this conflict can conclude."

Rubio conveyed President Donald Trump's growing dissatisfaction over the lack of progress toward ending the war in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a clear path forward. The meeting comes as Russian attacks intensify and Washington weighs new sanctions.