Rubio doubts ceasefire as he demands eradication of Hamas

HQ

During his visit to Jerusalem, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a clear statement that Hamas "must be eradicated," aligning with Israel's position on the conflict in Gaza.

This strong declaration casts further uncertainty on the already fragile ceasefire in place, which is set to expire in two weeks. Rubio's remarks came amid his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who expressed support for a controversial plan involving the expulsion of Gaza's Palestinian population.

While the U.S. supports this strategy, Arab nations remain fiercely opposed, and the possibility of reviving full-scale conflict could jeopardize both the ceasefire and the fate of the remaining hostages held by Hamas. For now, it remains to be seen whether Rubio's hardline stance will influence regional diplomacy or escalate tensions even further.