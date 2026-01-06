Ruben Amorim's awful legacy for Manchester United, in stats

HQ

Ruben Amorim was sacked yesterday from Manchester United, ending a 14-month tenure (since he was taken out from Sporting CP in November 2024 to replace Erik ten Hag), ending what was described as an "unsustainable" relationship with the higher-ups of the club. His legacy will be one of the worst in history of the club, and he was unable to turn the ship... despite nearly winning a big title, the Europa League.

Amorim only won 24 of his 63 matches with United, a 38.71% win rate, which is the worst rate of any United manager since Ralf Rangnick's 37.9% in the 1970s. In comparission, the man he replaced, Erik ten Hag, had a 54.69% victory ratio with twice as many games played 128.

He came close to a big success in Europa League last season, but that contrasts heavily with Premier League, where Manchester United finished 15th in the 2024/25 season, by far the worst result in history: the least amount of wins, 11, the most defeats, 19, and the fewest amount of goals, 44. Before that, their worst result in Premier League ever was eighth the season before.

A victory at the Europa League final would have eased the pain of the season, but even there they lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur...

And the 2025/26 season did not start much better, their worst opening to a campaign since 1992-93, only earning seven points from their opening six league matches. In total, Amorim's United won 1.43 points per game, which is the lowest since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

Things improved a little and Amorim leaves the club with United in sixth place, but only three wins in the last eleven matches. And perhaps the most miserable day of his tenure, the defeat to Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup, a fourth division team, last August, apparently broke records as the biggest financially lopsided defeat in English football history: United's squad value was 257 times more than Grimsby's, according to Planet Football.

Now the question is whether his replacement, until now U18 coachh Darren Fletcher, can improve the results, as he is expected to remain in the role for the remaining of the season, before searching for a new manager in the summer.