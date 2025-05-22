Ruben Amorim talks about his future after Europa League fiasco

HQ

Manchester United has ended their worst season ever, finishing lower than ever before on Premier League. An Europa League title would have been more of an illusion than a logical conclusion of the season, but it would have lifted Red Devils' spirits and injected a big £100m reward to better strenghten the team, as well as allowing them to play in Champions League next year. But Tottenham Hotspur won.

In the press conference after the match in Bilbao, Manchester United Ruben Amorim, facing the pressure of a rare situation (last time United did not take part in any European competition was in 2014-15 after finishing seventh in Premier League - they are 16th now-) said that he was not going to talk about his future. However, he ended up saying that he does not want to quit and he is "really confident in my job".

"I am always open. If the board and fans feel I am not the right guy, I will go in the next day without any conversation about compensation. But I will not quit. I am really confident in my job. And as you see, I will not change anything in the way I do things."

According to sources from BBC, there's still confidence regarding Amorim, and the plan was, regardless of how this season ended, to give him time to properly assess his squad as the summer transfer market came.