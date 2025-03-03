Ruben Amorim responds to Rooney's criticism: "I am coaching Manchester United at 40, I'm not naïve"

HQ

Ruben Amorim suffered another painful defeat as Manchester United coach, ending 1-1 with Fulham and then falling in penalties and being eliminated from the FA Cup. After the match, Amorim spoke to BBC Sport and said that "the goal is to win the Premier League. I know we are losing games but the goal is to win the Premier League again. I don't know how long it will take. We have a goal and we continue forward no matter what."

His words surprised Wayne Rooney, Manchester United legend, who was a pundit for the match. He said that "I think it's a little naïve to say they're looking to win the Premier League because from where they are now, they're a long way off that". Rooney conceded that the team will get there in time but "he expects more from Manchester United than what we're seeing since he's been in. To get further up the table, I think that's the next step for them."

Amorim seemingly didn't enjoy Rooney's comments, which come a bit surprising as Rooney knows very well the position Amorim is: his managerial career is at a very difficult spot, lasting merely months at Birmingham and Plymouth. He was kicked out of Plymouth in December 2024.

"To be naïve is to think we are going to do it this season or be the best contender next season. I know in this moment, everybody knows everything. I was a pundit when I finished my career. I know it's really easy".

Amorim admitted that the goal, as a club is to win the league, "maybe not with me", "like we did in the past with all the great glories and legends of this club. We want to do better and we know that we are in a difficult moment. I am not naïve. That is why I am here coaching Manchester United at 40 years old."