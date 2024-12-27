Ruben Amorim predicted a storm, and it's already here: Manchester United has lost five of their last ten games

HQ

Ruben Amorim' arrival at Manchester United was hailed by all United fans, some even writing chants with the Portuguese, and it even felt that the results were immediate, with convincing victories like 3-2 in an Europa League fixture or 4-0 against Everton, their largest result since 2021, or their last minute victory against Manchester City.

However, Amorim was still cautious, and several times he warned that the road would not be smooth. "I would like to say different things, but I have to say it again, the storm will come", Amorim told the press right after the 4-0 win on December 1st. "I don't know if you use that expression, but we are going to have difficult moments, and we will be found out in some games".

And he wasn't wrong: the storm is here. Or better said, it never left, even without Erik ten Hag. Manchester United has lost four of their latest five Premier League games, making the team fall to the 14th place at Premier League.

After ten matches, Amorim has won four, but has lost five of them, more defeats in the first ten games than any other Manchester United coach since 1932, 92 years ago. Worst of all, they have conceded 19 goals in ten games while only scoring 17.

Those defeats include Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Bournemouth and finally Wolves on Boxing Day. They've only won to Manchester City, the unlikeliest of them all (benefitting from the incredible bad lack Guardiola is having lately).