Ruben Amorim gives a low blow to Marcus Rashford: "Doesn't give the maximum every day"

HQ

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United veteran since 2015, doesn't seem to have much of a future at the team under Ruben Amorim's orders, unless something bid happens. The English international last played with United in a 2-1 victory against Viktoris Plzen at Europa League. He hasn't even been called since, and yesterday, after a 1-0 victory against Fulham, the Portuguese manager was asked why.

It seems tht Amorim doesn't trust Rashford: he is the highest paid Man United player, but doesn't earn his place with work and compromise. In fact, he gave him a big blow. "I will put Vital on before I put a player on that don't give the maximum every day. So I will not change in that department".

Amorim's choice of words surprised the press. (Jorge) Vital is the 63-year-old goalkeeper coach, meaning that Amorim has no intention at all to give Rashford another chance. He explained why: "The reason is the training, the way I see what footballers should do in training, in life, it's every day, every detail. So if things don't change, I will not change. It's the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things, we can use every player".

Meanwhile, Rashford stayed out of trouble and did publish an Instagram story congratulating his team. Rumours say that Rashford could be transferred as a loan to FC Barcelona, but that would depend if Barça players Eric García and Ansu Fati are willing to leave the team. There's only one week left before the winter transfer market ends, and clearly Rashford's time at United is finishing with Amorim at the helm of the team. This week could be crutial for his future.