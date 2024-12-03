Ruben Amorim feels "a little bit embarrased" about his chant Manchester United sing

HQ

Rubén Amorim, Manchester United new, young and so far succesful manager, has earned the respect of the red devils with solid triumphs, such as a 3-2 in Europa League or 4-0 in Everton last weekend, the widest Man United victory since 2021.

During that game, fans started chanting his name to the tune of "Give It Up" by KC and the Sunshine Band. The Portiguese trainer feels really honored, but he doesn't really like it.

"I don't like my chant -you say chant? I feel a little bit embarassed because I'm a coach. They have to chant for the players and the club. I understand and I really appreciate the connection with the supporters, but I want them to support the team and the players, because they are on the pitch and I'm outside the pitch".

"But I am really honoured about that and I feel the connection with the supporters but we know that we need the results to maintain that."

Perhapss Amorim is watchful, because he knows how harsh fans can be when things don't go well. And, after all, he has just arrived to the club.

This Wednesday, during Premier League mid-week games, Man United will face Arsenal (20:15 UK time), the runner up in the Premier League with 25 points. It will be his biggest challenge so far, for which he will recover players like Bruno Fernandes and Lenny Yoro debuting this season.

"Everything now is a test without so much minutes to train, trying to manage minutes for players. Some players have to be off after 60 or 70 minutes, everything is a test".