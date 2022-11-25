Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos announced for Xbox

It was previously confirmed for PC, Playstation and Switch.

When Granzella announced R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos a few months ago, it was confirmed for PC, Playstation and Switch. A lot of people wondered why Xbox wasn't included, and clearly, this has made the developer reconsider their decision.

They have now shared an update on the game's Kickstarter page and explains:

"We are pleased to announce that we have added Xbox Series X/S to the supported platforms for "R-Type Tactics I・II Cosmos" as requested by a number of our backers.

We apologize for taking long to make the decision."

The R-Type series is known for its frantic sidescrolling action, but these two games that are included in the collection is very different. Granzella describes their games like this:

"R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos combines the side-scrolling, shoot 'em up action the series is known for with tactical, turn-based strategy gameplay for a one-of-a-kind R-Type experience!"

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos

