R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos announced for Xbox

HQ

When Granzella announced R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos a few months ago, it was confirmed for PC, Playstation and Switch. A lot of people wondered why Xbox wasn't included, and clearly, this has made the developer reconsider their decision.

They have now shared an update on the game's Kickstarter page and explains:

"We are pleased to announce that we have added Xbox Series X/S to the supported platforms for "R-Type Tactics I・II Cosmos" as requested by a number of our backers.

We apologize for taking long to make the decision."

The R-Type series is known for its frantic sidescrolling action, but these two games that are included in the collection is very different. Granzella describes their games like this:

"R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos combines the side-scrolling, shoot 'em up action the series is known for with tactical, turn-based strategy gameplay for a one-of-a-kind R-Type experience!"