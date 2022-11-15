R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos announced for Xbox
It was previously confirmed for PC, Playstation and Switch.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 25th of November 2022
Dwayne Johnson: In my opinion, Henry Cavill is the greatest Superman
"Henry Cavill is our generation's Superman."
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 25th of November 2022
Solo: A Star Wars Story writer wants to make a sequel
There is a slight chance Alden Ehrenreich might return as Han Solo.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 25th of November 2022
Star Wars: Squadrons is free for PC until Thursday
Make sure you visit Epic Games Store as soon as possible.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 25th of November 2022
Andor - Season 1
The thrilling Rogue One prequel series is great because it isn't Star Wars.
Avatar: The Way of Water is set to be the most expensive film ever
On track to double the original's opening weekend, it needs more to even profit.
Text: Samuel Lakin
Published on the 24th of November 2022
Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 sets a release date for its peepers of the future
Fictiorama Studios comes down from the branches to show us its new trailer and mark the day when we'll once again sit a monkey behind the screen in a futuristic Big Brother sim.
Text: Alberto Garrido and David Caballero
Published on the 24th of November 2022
Netflix is developing a new AAA title
They're set to build a team just for it.
Text: Samuel Lakin
Published on the 24th of November 2022
PlayStation 6 isn't coming any time soon
A new report has shed some light on Sony's timeline.
Text: Samuel Lakin
Published on the 24th of November 2022
You can finally sell your cars in Gran Turismo 7
The latest update has made it possible for you to earn some credits by emptying your garage.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 24th of November 2022
Hitman Sniper, Deus Ex Go and other Studio Onoma titles to shut down in early January
Following the announcement to shut down the developer, the clock is now ticking for its respective titles.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 24th of November 2022
Blizzard shares Overwatch 2 Season 2 reveal plan
We'll get our first look at Ramattra this weekend.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 24th of November 2022
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's free next-gen update arrives on December 14
And here's what it adds.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 24th of November 2022
Evil Geniuses unveils its new Dota 2 roster
Following the release of its previous team, the esports organisation has already locked in its new line up.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 24th of November 2022
Don't expect any DLC for God of War: Ragnarök
It's not ruled out entirely, but it does seem very implausibile.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 24th of November 2022
The Oregon Trail
Grab your supplies and tools for the road, because today we set out to conquer the American West.
Text: Eduardo Corrochano
Published on the 24th of November 2022
Glen Schofield promises to save "no main story" for the Callisto Protocol DLC
The CEO of Striking Distance has had to calm players down on social media after reading the patch notes for the game's upcoming expansion.
Gen.G has signed two new League of Legends players
The LCK team has a new bottom lane duo.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 24th of November 2022
Shuhei Yoshida is "super excited about PS VR2, can't wait to have more people try it"
The PlayStation legend recalls when he "was Kratos" on the PS3 and how now Horizon's Tallnecks walk behind you on PS VR2.
Where and when you can watch the Dead Island 2 Showcase on December 6
Dambuster and THQ Nordic have put together a special showcase broadcast to get the spirits up following the announcement of the game's delay to April 2023.
Riot has detailed the Valorant Game Changers vision for 2023
The women's competitive scene will be receiving a few updates and changes following a successful year.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 24th of November 2022
We're checking out Ghostlore on today's GR Live
Join us as we look to slay out some Southeast-Asian folklore inspired monsters.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 24th of November 2022
Ninjas in Pyjamas has partnered up with Red Bull
The Swedish esports organisation will sport the energy drink brand's logo on its jerseys, with more planned down the line.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 24th of November 2022
God of War: Ragnarök is "the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history"
5.1 million copies have already been shifted.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 24th of November 2022
Sony: Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard will lead to higher prices
Sony uses debatable arguments in the ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 24th of November 2022
Report: US Trade Commission might challenge Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard
A major hurdle for Microsoft might occur.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 24th of November 2022
The Xbox 360 controller is back thanks to Hyperkin
One of the most influential controllers of all time will return in the near future.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 24th of November 2022
Dwayne Johnson promises to introduce more Justice Society heroes
"There are so many cool, badass superheroes and supervillains in the bible, in the pantheon of the DC universe."
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 24th of November 2022
Andor: Season 2 will pick up the story a year later
Time jump confirmed when the series returns on Disney+.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 24th of November 2022
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet break Nintendo record with 10 million sold
The duo just needed three days to sell more than most game can even dream of.
Fan favorite Battlefront level recreated in Halo Infinite: Forge
And you can download it here.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 23rd of November 2022
Even the developers don't know why Ys VIII was removed from PS Plus Extra
The publisher is looking into why, however.
The studio behind Skate shows off new gameplay
And we're informed about how development is progressing.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 23rd of November 2022
Crossplay and cross-progression is coming to Rainbow Six Siege next month
Ubisoft's tactical shooter will finally get the option for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and Luna players to team up with one another.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 23rd of November 2022
Deliver Us Mars excels with suspense and atmosphere even if its climbing lacks
We've been on a mission to Mars in KeokeN Interactive's sci-fi adventure follow-up.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 23rd of November 2022
Splinter Cell Remake will feature "photorealistic" graphics
Expect some pretty impressive visuals whenever the game debuts.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 23rd of November 2022
Pokémon's strange beneficial disease is not in Scarlet/Violet
Pokérus cannot be caught by your pocket monsters in these instalments.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 23rd of November 2022
Bob Iger is running Disney once again
After leaving the company in 2020, Bob is taking over for Bob Chapek for the next few years.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 23rd of November 2022
This is how much space you need for The Callisto Protocol
Update 1.01 is now live, and it revealed a few interesting things.
Rockstar has slapped a ban on NFTs as part of its updated roleplaying server guidelines
The developer encourages roleplaying but has cracked down on those using it as a commercial exploit.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 23rd of November 2022
Tracer's damage bug will not see the character disabled in Overwatch 2 says game director
According to Aaron Keller, her "overall power level has been ok."
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 23rd of November 2022
Kid Icarus: Uprising on Nintendo Switch? Sakurai has let it slip
The developer of the original 3DS game and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has confirmed that he is working on a port for Nintendo's console.
Company of Heroes 3 has been rated for consoles
The Taiwanese Digital Game Rating Committee has looked at the PS5 and Xbox Series editions of the game.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 23rd of November 2022
Avatar: The Way of Water needs to pull in over $2 billion to turn a profit
Anything less than third or fourth on the all-time grossing box office charts is being regarded as a failure.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 23rd of November 2022
The LCK's Nongshim RedForce has released a bunch of its players
And signed a bunch of new faces.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 23rd of November 2022
Atlanta Reign is in the market for a new head coach
Sephy us is stepping back from the position and is transitioning to become an analyst instead.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 23rd of November 2022
LDN UTD has been acquired by Ludus Gaming
The esports organisation has been purchased by the Web3 developer.
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 23rd of November 2022
League of Legends: Wild Rift esports will be focussed on Asia in 2023
Riot Games has announced that it is putting resources and efforts into "the biggest and most active mobile esports market in the world."
Text:
Ben Lyons Published on the 23rd of November 2022
Top Gun: Maverick launches for streaming on December 22
Make sure you have a Paramount+ subscription.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 23rd of November 2022
Toy Story joins Disney Dreamlight Valley on December 6
Get ready to meet Woody and Buzz Lightyear again.
Text:
Jonas Mäki Published on the 23rd of November 2022