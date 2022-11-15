HQ

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to be the most expensive film ever On track to double the original's opening weekend, it needs more to even profit. Text: Samuel Lakin Published on the 24th of November 2022

Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 sets a release date for its peepers of the future Fictiorama Studios comes down from the branches to show us its new trailer and mark the day when we'll once again sit a monkey behind the screen in a futuristic Big Brother sim. Text: Alberto Garrido and David Caballero Published on the 24th of November 2022

Netflix is developing a new AAA title They're set to build a team just for it. Text: Samuel Lakin Published on the 24th of November 2022

PlayStation 6 isn't coming any time soon A new report has shed some light on Sony's timeline. Text: Samuel Lakin Published on the 24th of November 2022

The Oregon Trail Grab your supplies and tools for the road, because today we set out to conquer the American West. Text: Eduardo Corrochano Published on the 24th of November 2022