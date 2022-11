HQ

Andor - Season 1 The thrilling Rogue One prequel series is great because it isn't Star Wars. Published on the 24th of November 2022 Text: Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to be the most expensive film ever On track to double the original's opening weekend, it needs more to even profit. Text: Samuel Lakin Published on the 24th of November 2022

Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 sets a release date for its peepers of the future Fictiorama Studios comes down from the branches to show us its new trailer and mark the day when we'll once again sit a monkey behind the screen in a futuristic Big Brother sim. Text: Alberto Garrido and David Caballero Published on the 24th of November 2022

Netflix is developing a new AAA title They're set to build a team just for it. Text: Samuel Lakin Published on the 24th of November 2022

PlayStation 6 isn't coming any time soon A new report has shed some light on Sony's timeline. Text: Samuel Lakin Published on the 24th of November 2022

You can finally sell your cars in Gran Turismo 7 The latest update has made it possible for you to earn some credits by emptying your garage. Published on the 24th of November 2022 Text: Ben Lyons

Evil Geniuses unveils its new Dota 2 roster Following the release of its previous team, the esports organisation has already locked in its new line up. Published on the 24th of November 2022 Text: Ben Lyons

The Oregon Trail Grab your supplies and tools for the road, because today we set out to conquer the American West. Text: Eduardo Corrochano Published on the 24th of November 2022

Ninjas in Pyjamas has partnered up with Red Bull The Swedish esports organisation will sport the energy drink brand's logo on its jerseys, with more planned down the line. Published on the 24th of November 2022 Text: Ben Lyons

The Xbox 360 controller is back thanks to Hyperkin One of the most influential controllers of all time will return in the near future. Published on the 24th of November 2022 Text: Jonas Mäki

Bob Iger is running Disney once again After leaving the company in 2020, Bob is taking over for Bob Chapek for the next few years. Published on the 23rd of November 2022 Text: Ben Lyons

Kid Icarus: Uprising on Nintendo Switch? Sakurai has let it slip The developer of the original 3DS game and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has confirmed that he is working on a port for Nintendo's console. Published on the 23rd of November 2022 Text: Alberto Garrido

Company of Heroes 3 has been rated for consoles The Taiwanese Digital Game Rating Committee has looked at the PS5 and Xbox Series editions of the game. Published on the 23rd of November 2022 Text: Ben Lyons