RTX's Raytheon secures $1.7 billion Patriot missile deal with Spain

Raytheon Technologies, a unit of United States defense group RTX, has won a $1.7 billion contract to supply Spain with four Patriot air and missile defense systems, the company said on Tuesday.

The Patriot system, developed by Raytheon, is a mobile surface-to-air defence platform designed to detect, track and intercept aircraft, drones and ballistic missiles. It is the US Army's primary air defence system and is deployed worldwide, including in Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

About the agreement:

As part of the agreement, Raytheon will work with Spanish defence companies such as Sener, which will provide key components including the electro-mechanical control system for the GEM-T interceptor missile.

Patriot systems are regarded as highly effective against missile and aircraft threats, though analysts note they are costly to operate. A single Patriot battery can cost more than $1 billion, while individual interceptors are estimated at around $4 million each.

The deal comes amid rising demand for air defence systems across Europe. Germany, the Netherlands and Romania have all placed new Patriot orders this year, while the United States has also approved additional support to maintain Ukraine's Patriot systems.