RTX3090TI appears at CES 2022 and no, you probably cant afford it

While the 1440p esports monitors had a short lifespan in the Nvidia CES presentation, the new RTX3090Ti had mere seconds on screen.

It may be because it has been the worst kept secret for months, or perhaps because they'll be all but impossible to get hold off (don't worry, Gamereactor has already planned to review at least one of these when they launch).

It looks like the standard RTX3090. but should be running roughly 10% faster according to rumours, but also draw an impressive 100 watts more.

Under the hood, the extra performance is largely said to be due to new GDDR6X memory with 21 Gbps of bandwidth and the use of 2GB modules instead of 1GB modules and having 10752 CUDA cores.

Rumours has been around for some time that Nvidia will try to enforce an MSRP of around $1500, but as we have experienced normal RTX3090 cards being sold at reputable resellers for up to $4000, we have no hope of the average gamer being just remotely able to afford one of these When they launch - hopefully soon.