RTX3080 TI engineering sample specs leaked

While secret briefings are not a new thing, leaking them in your own name is perhaps not the best idea. That has not stopped the Youtuber 'Moore's Law is Dead' from apparently getting specifics on, and then leaking a lot of details of, the upcoming RTX 30 series.

Hexus was fast enough to screenshot a lot of the video featuring an engineering sample of the RTX3080 TI card.

The card has triple instead of dual fan configuration but is otherwise similar to Founders Edition cards of the RTX 20 series. The Ampere platform is said to use less energy than the current Turing on which the RTX20 series is built, although the RTX3080TI card is using dual 8-pin connectors.

But the leak also includes very specific details and qualified guesses based on quotes:

GA102 GPU based on TSMC N77

5376 Cuda Cores at 2.,2GHz - +21 TFLOP

18 Gbps memory with 864 Gbps Bandwidth

Displayport 2.0

PCIe 4.0x16

Expected to be 50% faster than the RTX2080TI

4x faster Ray Tracing performance

Double the number of Tensor Cores

Can do both Global illumination, shadows and reflections at the same time with no performance loss

DLSS 3.0

Double L2 cache

NVCache for SSD and SSD performance boost

Can switch between using the bandwidth for SSD, VRAM and DDR dynamically at the same time

The official reveal is expected to be in September.

All image credit to Moore's Law is Dead. And we really hope they won't get butchered by Nvidia's lawyers.