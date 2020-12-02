RTX3060Ti is now available - at £369

You're watching Advertisements

Nvidia and AIB (3rd party vendors) have both had a really badly, long kept secret, the existence of the RTX3060Ti. Today, however, the news is out and the Nvidia Reference Card and AIB cards are ready for sale, if you can get one, in theory.

While being a replacement for the RTX 2060 Super, Nvidia claims that the 40% better performance will put it not only on par, but will outperform the RTX2080 and RTX2080 Super. However, it does use the new 12 pin connector, with the included adaptor, and the card looks a lot like the RTX3070, but has a lighter tone to the metal colour.

The reference card comes in at £369, runs at 1410 Mhz baseclock, and 1670 Mhz Boost clock, and comes with 8 GB GDDR6 RAM using a 256 bit memory interface.

It has 4864 Cuda cores against the 5888 of the RTX3070, but uses the same GA104 GPU chip. So, even though it has a bit slower clock speed, it has 152 TMS's, 38 SM, 152 Tensor Cores, and 38 RT Cores.