RTX3060TI cards from Gigabyte spotted

A new range of RTX graphics cards seem to be on the horizon.

Yet again a certification to the Eurasian Economic Commission has revealed new graphics cards.

This time it's the Gigabyte RTX 3060 TI range, and more specifically the Aorus Master, Gaming OC, Eagle and Eagle OC versions.

While prices are included in the Tweet these are placeholder prices.

The card features the same Ampere GA104 GPU as the RTX3070, but has 4864 CUDA cores. The Memory is 8GB of GDDR6 with a 256-bit bus. The memory is expected to be clocked at 14 Gbps.

