RTX3000 shortage may be a very real problem

You're watching Advertisements

In the months leading up to today's launch, consistent rumours have had it that there would not be enough Ampere GPU's to go around for Nvidia's own Founders Edition, nor the 3rd party AIB solutions.

Overclockers3D has reported on a Reddit post, where an insider shared that Asus has a hard time meeting demands, which is consistent with ongoing rumours from multiple sources that say the RTX3080 supplies are low due to both a new 8nm process from Samsung that gives less usable dye from the production than anticipated, as well as others claiming that Nvidia has given its partners too little time for actually making the cards.

This should not come as a surprise in general as there were no pre-orders available, and the RTX2080 launch was also set back by low supply and high demand. One cannot wonder why on earth Nvidia didn't calculate at least one extra month for the actual production of something they knew would be in high demand - perhaps in order to further hype the product?