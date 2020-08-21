RTX3000 series might be way more expensive than RTX2000s

You're watching Advertisements

An internal memo has suggested that the price of the new Nvidia Ampere graphics cards, expected to be named RTX3090/RTX3080 (although Gamereactor has been able to confirm from industry sources that the first digit will be 3), is going to be high.

More precisely 14,000 Chinese yuan, or equal to $2,000 USD. To compare, the RTX2080TI launched at $999 / $1,199 USD for the Founder's Edition. However, firm sources are elusive, despite many media reporting on it, so take this report with a hefty pinch of salt, at least for now.

It was a user on the Chiphell forum that started the pricing rumour (and has done so before with a fair degree of accuracy). Here user Wjm47196 puts a starting price for the RTX3090 at $1,399 USD. Here the card is also listed as having 24GB of GDDR6 RAM, putting it on par with a Titan RTX, though with a price tag for $2,499 USD.

What should and shouldn't be compared with the current RTX2000 series will be more clear after August 31, when Nvidia plans to officially reveal the new line of GPUs.